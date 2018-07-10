South Africa: Constantia Man Back in Court Over Death of Wife

Rob Packham, the Constantia man accused of murdering his wife, is expected back in court on Tuesday morning after he was ordered to surrender his Audi Q5 at his previous court appearance in May.

Packham was charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice after the charred remains of his wife, Gill, were found in the boot of a burnt-out car at Diep River train station, in Cape Town, in February.

He was released on R50 000 bail in March and placed under house arrest.

At Packham's previous court appearance, prosecutor Brynmor Benjamin said that investigators needed to obtain tyre imprints from the accused's motor vehicle.

Packham's lawyer Ben Mathewson told the court that his client was willing to cooperate with the police and would surrender his vehicle as soon as a date was set.

Mathewson notified the court of his intention to make a formal application to amend the accused's bail conditions, which prevent him from communicating with witnesses, including his sister.

Accused attempted to arrange an alibi, says State

"[They] should be amended to read that the accused may not communicate with his sister on the merits of the case," Mathewson said.

The matter was previously postponed by Magistrate Goolam Bawa for further investigations and to await the post-mortem report and DNA analysis results from blood found in his house.

Benjamin previously told the court that the accused had contacted a colleague to arrange an alibi and that he allegedly told the person to claim that they had been in a meeting at 08:30, when he was meant to be at work.

His cellphone records, however, indicated that he had been in Constantia or Diep River at the time, Benjamin said.

According to the State, Gill was formally reported missing at 21:00. At 21:30, her car was found burning in the parking lot at the Diep River train station.

Benjamin told the court that Packham was the last person to have been with the deceased.

On that day security cameras allegedly captured someone driving a car similar to Gill's, which did not have any registration plates.

Source: News24