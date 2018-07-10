South Africa: This African Blogger Perfectly Reported UK Crisis Like Western Journalists

Photo: Mbappé Ka Sithayi/Twitter

Mbappé Ka Sithayi camped on his Twitter on the day UK was plunged into turmoil after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned over Brexit.

A South African blogger has thrilled black Twitter after covering the political turmoil in the United Kingdom through the lenses of western journalists.

His departure followed the resignation late Sunday night of the minister in charge of Brexit negotiations, David Davis. A third member of the government, Steve Baker, a junior minister in Davis' Department for Exiting the European Union, also resigned.

Political pundits now say Prime Minister Theresa May's government is fragile and might not last beyond one week.

But miles away, Sithayi had other ideas. He tweeted as most western journalists do whenever there is such a development in Africa.

His first tweet of the development, and which has been retweeted 1,300 times, read:

Chaos in troubled Western European island kingdom as several key regime figures are purged by the strongwoman leader. Market analysts warn that the increased political instability is a bad sign for an already volatile country. https://t.co/NM6tiFuydV

He then assumed an imaginary role of a TV host and an expert, saying: "We cross over to European political scientist at the University of Yaoundé, professor Yaya Nganang. What does this say about European politics? "A sad day for European politics, for sure. We hear 'Europe rising', but this is more of the same. Another failed state in Europe."

Others joined the fray.

Kingsley Ukwaja wrote: "Meanwhile, a large number of anti-riot police units have been mobilized in the major streets and cities to forestall any breakdown in law and order."

Ryan Cummings added: "African states begin issuing travel advisories for the troubled island nation, while the African Union offers to mediate the crisis. Freshly Ground teams up with other African artists to release 'Do they know its Brexit' single with all proceeds to assist with food aid shortfall."

Gugulethu Mhlungu wrote: "It begs the question: is democracy for Europe? What can the EU learn from other societies, mainly those that taught them how to bath? Back to you in the studio."

Ayesha Kapayesha went on: "Latest reports show that democracy is failing, unsurprising where the current monarch has reigned for more than six decades. Coming on the back of white tribalism and infighting, the future for the island looks shaky. Concerns about voting integrity grow."

For starters, western journalists have for long been accused of relying on stereotypes and generalities while reporting on situations in Africa.