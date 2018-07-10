South Africa: SA's Klaasen Into Doubles Qf At Wimbledon

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and partner Michael Venus of New Zealand are into the quarter-finals of the men's doubles tournament at Wimbledon after defeating Leonardo Mayer of Argentina and Joao Sousa of Portugal.

The 13th-seeded pair won a closely fought encounter 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (7/5), 6-7 (7/3), 6-3 in a battle of 3 hours and 26 minutes.

Klaasen and Venus will face the fifth-seeded pairing of Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares in the quarter-finals.

Klaasen's best result at Wimbledon is a semi-final appearance in 2016.

Source: Sport24