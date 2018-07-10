9 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: First It Was Oudekraal - Now the City of Cape Town Wants to Sell Off Maiden's Cove

analysis By Albie Sachs

The City of Cape Town has advertised the sale and lease of precious public open space in the protected scenic coastal reserve known as Maiden's Cove. Furthermore, it has itself issued a diagram providing details of the development.

First it was Oudekraal. Private owners of pristine land on the Cape Peninsula coast beyond Camps Bay sought to develop a housing estate overlooking the Atlantic. Environmental groups and representatives of the Muslim community succeeded in persuading the High Court that environmental heritage considerations, coupled with the area having sacred Muslim graves, meant that planning permission should be refused.

Some years later, proposed development for a section of the Sea Point promenade, for which planning permission had been given, was stopped. A community-driven organisation, Seafront for All, successfully applied to court to declare that the development would unlawfully impede public access to a space that had long been frequented by people from all over Cape Town and beyond.

More recently the Princess Vlei Forum succeeded in halting plans to commercialise a large public space adjacent to the Vlei. Backed up by strong engagement and community participation, the Princess Vlei Forum entered into an MOU with the City...

