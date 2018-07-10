Kenya: Nandha to Lead Muthaiga's Assault at Pro-Am

Handicap 19 golfer Yogesh Nandha carded 20 points in each for an impressive 40 points, to claim the top spot in the fifth and final leg of the "KCB Road to Karen Masters" golf series at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course at the weekend.

Nandha, who will now lead Muthaiga's six qualifiers to the KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am at Karen on July 17 and 18, won the overall prize by three points from men winner Cosmas Musyoki, playing off handicap 28 having posted 37 points.

Finishing second in the men's category was Shahikani Badiani with 36 points, and emerging top in the ladies section was Christine Ocholla with a score of 34 points, which was two better than Samira Furrer.

Leading the KCB guests was Irene Auma with 36 points and the nines went to Sam Karau on 20 and Julius Muteitha who carded 21 points.

Taking the staff prize was Allan Kirui on 33 points. The six qualifiers heading to Karen are Yogesh Nandha, Cosmas Musyoki, Shashikani Badiani, George Njugu, Martin Mutuma and John Hihinja.

At Thika Sports Club, the Nation's Henry Owuor posted an impressive 43 points made up of 21 and 22 points, to claim the overall prize in the Next Generation tournament. This was his first victory since joining the club early this year.

Taking the men's first prize was a veteran Thika golfer, Ngugi Njuguna with 40 points after beating Shanket Shah on countback, while former club captain Maina Ruo was third on 38 points.

In the ladies section, Grace Ngamau beat Veronicah Murigi on countback with 36 points to claim the first prize, with Mary Wainaina on 32 finishing third.

The seniors were led by B.K. Githui on 35 and Ndegwa Thuku was the sponsors winner with 39 points, two better than Patrick Gakuo on 37. Leading the guests with 40 points was K. Mariga, who won on countback from K. Kiarie who had also posted 40 points.

At Vet Lab, Mehul Devani emerged the overall winner (Visa Card Holder) after posting 36 points in the Prime Bank's Visa Card golf series, where Francis Murgor posted 41 points for the men's first prize, though after a countback with James Ndiritu.

In third place with 39 points was X.N. Iraki, while Edah Sarah Wangui emerged the best lady with 34 points, three better than Rael Munoru. The junior title went to Elvis Njoroge on 30 points and the sponsors guest winner was Chris Pasha on 35m, two better than Rajesh Shah, Nilesh Gohil and Ketul Tanna.

The following are the summarised weekend golf results;

At Nyanza Golf Club- Crown Paints Golf Series; Overall winner - Bhupen Shah 39pts) , Men winner Michael Oroko 39pts, Eliud Siganga 38 cb Ramesh Karia 38, Lady winner Irene Ashioya 35, Nines- Dismas Mokua 22, Raju Bhayani 20 pts.

At Ruiru- July Monthly Mug sponsored by Polycap Igathe; Overall winner Ezekiel Mucina (20,22) 42pts, Men winner Joseph Gichohi Mwangi 42, Jesse Ndegwa 41, John Njenga)39,

Lady winner Irene Wamoro 39, Catherine Wambui 37, Pauline Mungai 37pts. Guest men winner George Wakaba 36pts, Guest Lady winner Jane Ndirangu hcp 33pts.

At Sigona; Jumbo Golfers Golf Day; overall winner Amit Sodha 69nett; Vicky Chawla 71, Archana Patel 71. Karim Hirji 72; winner lady Zippy Wachira 77; winner guest Raymond Tanui 78nett.