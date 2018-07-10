10 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Pollsters, the DA Has a Surprise in Store for You

analysis By Jonathan Moakes

At the end of the day, the only poll that matters is the one that takes place on Election Day.

The reputation of the polling industry has suffered greatly in recent times. Internationally, the results of the Brexit referendum and the US 2016 election have cast great doubt on the methodology and ability of public and political pollsters to predict voter behaviour accurately.

Unfortunately, the results of the recent Ipsos "Pulse of the People" Survey do nothing to improve that reputation in South Africa.

On 21 June, Mari Harris, Director of Public Affairs at Ipsos, released the results of a poll putting the ANC on between 55% and 60% support, the DA between 13% and 17% and the EFF between 7% and 9%. It's not clear exactly when the fieldwork was conducted but it appears to have been done in May. These results have subsequently been cited by many media publications without questioning methodology or even interrogating past performance.

It is essential to interpret Ipsos South Africa's political polling in the context of their record, which has not been accurate. Their work is...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

