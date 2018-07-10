South Africa: Federer Awaits As Anderson Fights for Historic Wimbledon Win

Kevin Anderson is through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after beating Gael Monfils of France in a closely contested round of 16 encounter on Monday.

He won 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 7-6 (7/4) in 3 hours and 33 minutes to become the first South African to reach the last eight since Wayne Ferreira in 1994.

The big-serving South African will now face reigning Wimbledon champion, Roger Federer , for a place in the semi-finals.

Anderson, who has never before progressed further than the fourth round at the All England Club, managed 20 aces in the match and a first serve percentage of 66 percent.

He won 82 percent of his first service points.

Anderson hit 52 winners to the 39 of Monfils while he made 44 unforced errors. Monfils made 29.

Meanwhile, Federer easily defeated Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 in their round of 16 encounter.

Wimbledon results on Monday, the seventh day of the 2018 championships (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Fourth round

Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x22) 6-0, 7-5, 6-4

Kevin Anderson (RSA x8) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 7-6 (7/4)

Milos Raonic (CAN x13) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2

John Isner (USA x9) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x31) 6-4, 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/4)

Novak Djokovic (SRB x12) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Kei Nishikori (JPN x24) bt Ernests Gulbis (LAT) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (12/10), 6-1

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Suspended due to darkness:

Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x5) leads Gilles Simon (FRA) 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7.5), 5-7

Women

Fourth round

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) bt Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) 6-4, 6-1

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x12) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 7-6 (7/4), 6-0

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-2

Angelique Kerber (GER x11) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Kiki Bertens (NED x20) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x7) 6-3, 7-6 (7/1)

Julia Goerges (GER x13) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-3, 6-2

Serena Williams (USA x25) bt Evgeniya Rodina (RUS) 6-2, 6-2

Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 6-3, 6-4

Source: Sport24