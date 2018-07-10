South Africa: Port Elizabeth Flying Squad Arrest Wanted Suspect

press release

Quick response by PE. Flying Squad for police assistance resulted in the arrest of a wanted suspect as well as two other suspects and the recovery of a suspected stolen firearm.

The drama unfolded at the Walmer Park shopping mall this afternoon at about 12:00 when an investigator from a banking institution recognised a man wanted on a warrant of arrest for an armed robbery and attempted murder case which allegedly took place in February 2015. The investigator was in the parking area on other business when he recognised the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla pass him. He immediately called for backup and when PE. Flying Squad members arrived, the 32 year old driver got out and attempted to run. He was apprehended along with two other males, aged 29 and 35 that were with him in the car. Upon searching the vehicle, police seized a 9mm pistol and ammunition which was found under the front passenger seat.

All three men were arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition while the driver was also detained for the Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder on a Beacon Bay case. It is alleged that in February 2015, as the complainant exited the bank, she was followed home by armed men and held at gunpoint. Her husband who heard the noise came outside to investigate and was shot in his chest. Suspects were arrested and subsequently released on bail. The suspect failed to attend further court appearances hence the warrant of arrest.

They are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court on Wednesday, 11 July 2018. The Toyota Corolla was also confiscated.

Cluster Commander for Mount Road, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile applauded the private investigator for his intuition and immediate response by the Flying Squad members. 'The quick thinking and reaction definitely foiled a crime from taking place and the seizure of yet another firearm,' added Maj Gen Patekile.