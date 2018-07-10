Malawi: Sports Associations Without Secretariat Risk Being De-Registered

Government has warned that sports association without permanent secretariat risk being de-registered in the country.

Minister of Labour,Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila made the warning Sunday during the launch of Mpico K 35 million Gateway Mall Netball Challenge at Mponela Police ground in Dowa.

He said by law all the Sports Associations in the country are required to have permanentsecretariats for their operation and not operating from residential areas.

"We want to do away with SportsAssociations which are operating asbriefcaseAssociations in the country. They don't have offices and they conduct their meetings in their houses and how do we progress like that. TheseAssociations are not personal estates," Kasaila lamented.

He noted that some General Secretaries are abusing their offices and they are acting as if the association could not operate without them.

"Once these GSs are out of their offices the Association stops functioning yet the association has a fully-fledged executive to run every day work. This is bad and need to be put to a stop," the Minister said without mentioning the main culprits in the saga.

He said it is the duty of these associations to plan, develop proposals, solicit funds and find ways and means to raise funds for the smooth running of the associations.

Kasaila said that the country is failing to move because most association are operating as briefcase entities and are unable to produce tangible results.

He called on Malawi National Sports Council (MNSC) to make sure that all sports associations have adhere to the call to have permeantsecretariat.

Vice GS for Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), Brian Gausi said the development of netball in the country is facing a lot of challenges due to inadequate funding and lack of properinfrastructure development.

He said despite making it to top six on world netball ranking Malawi is the3 only country still using dilapidated netball courts.

"We wish an effort should be made so that infrastructure development should be given priority so that modern netball courts should be constructed and this calls for support and investment at all levels," Gausisuggested.

The NAM President Khungekire Matiya was scheduled to attend the launch of the Mpico Gateway Netball Challenge but failed to turn up together with her GS, Carol Babu.

NAM is one of the Association that has no permanent secretariat and does not even have a modern netball court befitting an internal standard and the old Blantyre Youth Centre is the only beehive of netball grooming.