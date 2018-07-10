10 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Van Der Westhuizen to Ref Lions V Bulls Derby

Local referee Marius van der Westhuizen will be in charge of Saturday's trans-Jukskei derby between the Lions and Bulls in Johannesburg.

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots AJ Jacobs and Stephan Geldenhuys, with Christie du Preez the television match official (TMO).

The match at Ellis Park kicks off at 15:05.

For the later game between the Sharks and Jaguares in Durban (17:15), South Africa's Rasta Rasivhenge will be the referee.

Rasivhenge will be assisted by countrymen Egon Seconds and Archie Sehlako, with Willie Vos the TMO.

