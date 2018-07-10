Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, ZLHR on Friday wrote to the Zimbabwe Election Commission, ZEC as a follow up to the letter written by Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ seeking to impress upon the election body to facilitate the voting of teachers who are displaced from their polling stations attending to polling duties.

In a letter dated 06-07-18 addressed to the Chairperson of ZEC, Counsel Denford Halimani demanded an urgent clarification regarding the deployment of teachers to polling stations or constituencies where they are not registered. ZEC was given an ultimatum to respond by day end Friday 06-07-18 failure would prompt the legal counsel to escalate the issue by filing an urgent High Court application.

No correspondence was received from ZEC and ARTUZ has since instructed Mr Halimani to file an urgent High Court application to seek relief for the affected teachers.

Source: Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)