Somalia: Huge Fire Sweeps Through a Market in Mogadishu

More than 15 people have been killed and more than two dozen others were wounded in two assaults Saturday on the… Read more »

The cause of the fire remains unclear but market traders blamed an electrical fault. No causalities have been yet reported in the incident. Somalia's capital has a small fire brigade which must respond to numerous fires in the city, which is recovering from decades of war.

Traders at the main market Mogadishu's remote Kahda district today woke up to losses after a fire razed down property worth thousands of US dollars. Smoke billowing from the newly established market could be seen covering a section of the city as firefighters fought their way in to contain the blaze.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.