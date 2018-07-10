Somalia: Huge Fire Sweeps Through a Market in Mogadishu

Traders at the main market Mogadishu's remote Kahda district today woke up to losses after a fire razed down property worth thousands of US dollars. Smoke billowing from the newly established market could be seen covering a section of the city as firefighters fought their way in to contain the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains unclear but market traders blamed an electrical fault. No causalities have been yet reported in the incident. Somalia's capital has a small fire brigade which must respond to numerous fires in the city, which is recovering from decades of war.