9 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Sack Minister of Religious Affairs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali prime minister, Hassan Ali Khaire has sacked Minister of religious affairs and Endowment, Hassan Moallim Hussein on Monday. The minister of Information, Dahir Mohamud Gelle has announced the dismissal of Hussein, who has been in office in less than two months.

The motive behind the firing of the minister is still unclear, however, Gelle said the move was an inevitable and aimed for change in the office.

The decision came days after Al-Shabaab has staged an attack on the headquarters of the ministries of Interior and security in Mogadishu that left at least 20 people dead.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Launches Deadly Assaults in Somali Capital

More than 15 people have been killed and more than two dozen others were wounded in two assaults Saturday on the… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.