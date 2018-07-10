Somalia: PM Sack Minister of Religious Affairs

Somali prime minister, Hassan Ali Khaire has sacked Minister of religious affairs and Endowment, Hassan Moallim Hussein on Monday. The minister of Information, Dahir Mohamud Gelle has announced the dismissal of Hussein, who has been in office in less than two months.

The motive behind the firing of the minister is still unclear, however, Gelle said the move was an inevitable and aimed for change in the office.

The decision came days after Al-Shabaab has staged an attack on the headquarters of the ministries of Interior and security in Mogadishu that left at least 20 people dead.