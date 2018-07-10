West Africa: Wrestling Head Coach Promises Victory in ECOWAS Championship

The head coach of the National Wrestling Team, Sulayman Bah said he is confident of coming out victorious in 2018 ECOWAS Traditional Wrestling Championship scheduled to place in Niger from 12 to 15 July, 2018.

Boy Melah made the remarks at a press conference held on Saturday 7 July, 2018 at the Independence Stadium Boardroom in Bakau.

Coach Bah revealed that everything is in place for the Team and promised that they will perform better than they did in Senegal a year ago where the team finished fourth behind Nigeria, Niger and eventual winners Senegal but won a Gold Medal in the 76kg, Silver in the 100 and 120kg's and Bronze in the 66kg.

"We did what no Gambian team has done before in the individual categories winning four medals but we really need to improve our performance in the group category by reaching at least the finals and win the trophy for the first time in the history of the Gambia," Coach Bah said.

He thanked the Gambia Wrestling Association for making sure they are well motivated and the government through the Ministry for Youths and Sports for their support. He indicated the team needed to be in camp for weeks if not months before the next tournament as in case of neighbours Senegal saying.

"We have the same style of wrestling with them (Senegal) so why are they always winning and we never win it, the answer is easy early preparations only" he concluded.

Soldier, Gambia's team captain said he and his teammates are ready to defend the Gambian Flag and that they will do everything possible to come home with the trophy for the first time in the history of the Gambia.

"All we need is your prayers and we will do the rest in the arena as we are very much aware of the expectations of Gambians but we are also very much ready for victory in Niger,"