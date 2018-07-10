Gambia: Brilliant Mansally Grabs Brace in Finland

Abdoulie Mansally over the weekend got on the score sheet securing both goals in his Finnish club's narrow win over Lahti.

Making eleven starts in fourteen appearances for his new club, the Gambian grabbed the game's opener in the 26th minute to stun the hosts before Lahti equalised five minutes from hiatus.

As Inter-Turku intensified their campaign, their efforts paid off with Mansally converting from the spot-kick in the 45th minute, a fragile lead they held on to end of time.

Inter-Turku are now perched on the sixth place in the 12-team standings.