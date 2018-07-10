South Sudan: Rivals Agree On Power Sharing

Entebbe — On Saturday, Foreign Minister El Dirdeiri Ahmed announced that the parties to the conflict in South Sudan reached an agreement on power sharing. Former vice-president and opposition leader Dr Riek Machar is to be reinstated as vice-president.

Ahmed said that the peace negations round that started in Khartoum in the end of June and were extended in Uganda have led to an agreement on power sharing. In the presence of Sudanese President Al Bashir and Ugandan President Museveni, the warring parties agreed on four vice-presidents. Dr Riek Machar, will be first vice-president, the two current VPs will be number two and three, and the fourth VP will be granted to a woman of the opposition.

He said that both South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and Machar agreed on the proposal, but additional details and the implementation will be discussed during negotiations in Khartoum and Kenya in the coming days.

Rejected

Radio Tamazuj reported today that the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and other opposition parties "absolutely reject" the idea of having four vice-presidents, saying it does not serve the interests of the suffering South Sudanese.

"If peace prevails they will need every pound for repatriation, resettlement, relief and reconstruction of their livelihoods and infrastructure. The little money available is now to be spent paying a bloated government of 550 MPs, 45 ministers and 10 deputy ministers in a country with about 10 million people. This is why SSOA is demanding a lean government," the allied opposition says.