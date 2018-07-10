Sudan: Second AU-UN Annual Conference Held in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission and the United Nations (UN) secretary-general convened the second AU-UN Annual Conference at the AU Headquarters in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa today.

The second Annual Conference reviewed the implementation of the Joint Framework for Enhanced Partnership in Peace and Security, and welcomed the progress made, the AU-UN said in a joint press statement today.

AU chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat and UN Secretary-General António Guterres both welcomed the strong collaboration between the AU and the UN.

They expressed their commitment to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two organisations, and underscored the importance of multilateral organizations and multilateralism as instrument for effective international governance and addressing global issues.

They as well called for further strengthening of a comprehensive, integrated and coordinated approach to conflict prevention by addressing the root causes of conflicts, strengthening political processes and respect for rule of law as well as the promotion of sustainable and inclusive development.

The Conference reviewed challenges to peace, security and development on the continent, including in Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Lake Chad basin, The Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Mali and the Sahel, Somalia, and South Sudan.

The Annual Conference further discussed the need to promote synergy between Agenda 2030 and 2063, through coherent integration of both agendas into national development frameworks as well as building requisite research, analytical, monitoring and evaluation capacities, at both national and regional levels.

In this regard, the meeting stressed the critical role played by the Regional Coordination Mechanism for Africa and the Africa Peer Review Mechanism and urged all international partners to support Africa's efforts to implement the two Agendas as a pre-condition for the achievement of peace, security and development on the continent.