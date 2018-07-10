9 July 2018

Sudan: Three Killed As Sudanese Troops Steal Livestock in South Kordofan

Dalami / Abu Kershola — Three people including a boy were shot dead and six others wounded in the area of Dalami in South Kordofan. About 110 displaced families have returned to the area of Abu Kershola.

Yesterday, Emile Daniel, representative of the Nuba Mountains Human Rights Monitoring Network, told Radio Dabanga that a force of 18 army soldiers came from Marik to El Hadra on Friday.

"They opened fire on herders Mohamed Hinwa (40) and Hasan Abdallah (12). They died instantly," he reported. "The army troops then took their 63 cows and 80 goats with them, and fled."

People in the area formed a search posse. "After the team found the thieves with the stolen livestock team, they exchanged fire. One of the soldiers was killed and another sustained serious bullet wounds. Two men of the search posse were injured as well," Daniel said. "The rescue team managed to recover the stolen livestock, but the soldiers took three of their motorcycles during the fight."

Between from March and July, the Nuba Mountains Human Rights Monitoring Network recorded the killing of eight people, the injury of four, and the theft of more than 2,000 heads of livestock "by armed men loyal to the government" in the area of Dalami.

According to Daniel, "The aim of the attacks is to destabilise the area and to force the people living in areas controlled by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) to leave.

Returnees

About 110 displaced families have returned to the area of Abu Kershola in the northern part of the state.

In a press statement on Sunday, MP Mohamed El Mulla called on humanitarian organisations to provide "aid, services, and production projects" to the returnees.

