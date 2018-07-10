South Africa: A Tale of Two Eerily Similar Bombs Found in Two Very Different KZN Places

analysis

With five explosive devices found in public areas of Durban within three days, public alarm is growing. Police and authorities are alternately urging calm or staying silent, while risk analysts say it's way too soon to be talking terrorism. But there's one detail that cannot be overlooked. The incendiary device found at a Woolworths store in Gateway bears a striking resemblance to the device uncovered at a Verulam mosque in May 2018 following an attack which left one man dead.

Two pictures posted online tell a more interesting - and potentially worrying - story about what may be happening in KwaZulu-Natal than any statement from police or government so far.

The first was posted on Twitter by Tiso Blackstar journalist Jeff Wicks on 13 May 2018. It shows the explosive device which was found at the Imam Hussein mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, just days after the knife attack on the mosque which left one man dead and two others...