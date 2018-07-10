Kenya: Karanja Takes Driving Seat On 'Road to Karen'

Golf Park's Joseph Karanja went up by one shot at the close of round two in the final leg of the "Road to Karen" pro golf series at the par 72 Karen Country Club Monday.

Starting the day three shots adrift from day one leader Dismas Indiza, Karanja dropped shots at the fourth and eighth but managed to recover over the seventh and at the back nine's 14th, 17th and 18th for the day's two-under-par 70 to jump to the top of the leader board with five-under 139.

Round one leader Indiza, meanwhile, bogeyed six holes during the second round, picking up birdies only over the fourth, eighth, 11th and 15th to drop to second place on four under par 140 after a 74 for the day.

This left the Sh250,000 event very much wide open as Nelson Mudanyi also fired two over par 74 for 142 to tie for the third with John Wangai and David Wakhu who carded 73 each.

Tony Omulli remained on one under par after firing level par 72 for sixth place.