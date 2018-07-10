10 July 2018

By Mercy Chirwa

Lilongwe — Likuni Denary Youth Organisation (LDYO) under the Lilongwe Arc Diocese on Sunday donated various items to patients at Mlare Mission Hospital in Mitundu area in Lilongwe.

The group donated different items which include; 60 tablets of soap, 40 packets of sugar and 50 bottles of Vestline Blue seal to more than 40 patients including the children at the hospital.

Apart from donating the items, the group also conducted prayers as one way of strengthening the spiritual life of the patients at the hospital.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) after the donation, LDYO secretary, Davis Mwitha said the organisation decided to donate the items after realising the need for the youth to take part in supporting the needy in the country spiritually and physically.

"As a Christian youth organisation, we thought it wise to donate assorted items here at Mlare Mission Hospital. As youth, we have a big role to play in supporting the needy materially as well as spiritually.

"We also observed that when people are in hospital, they lack different necessities and need others to help. For this reason, we raised money which we used to buy the items that we have donated today," said Mwitha.

Receiving the donation, Mlare Mission Hospital Administrator, Sister Mini Thomas commended LDYO for supporting the needs of the patients at the hospital and urged the organization to continue supporting the needy.

"We do not take this support for granted but we really appreciate and we urge the organisation to do the same to others, not only those in hospitals but any one in need of help," said Thomas.

One of the guardians at the Children's Ward at the hospital, Elesi Daison said they were happy with the gifts from LDYO, saying the donation had relieved the patients from problems they were facing.

LDYO members are from five parishes of Mlare, Namitete, Nathenje and Likuni, all under the Arc Diocese of Lilongwe.

