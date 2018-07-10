Malawi human rights activists have told the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to surrender all bank statements and other related documents to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for scrutiny following investigations report into the K145 million Malawi Police Service (MPS) food rations supplier Pioneer Investments who deposited into a DPP account at Standard Bank whose sole signatory is Mutharika.

The executive director of Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) Robert Mkwezalamba said the names of the President and the DPP can only be cleared only after the graft-busting body scrutinises the bank statements and other documents clearly.

"The trust can only be restored if the ACB completes their investigations," he said.

Mutharika and his DPP have come under intense criticism following the leaked ACB report last week which indicates the President benefited K145 million from a suspected fraudulent deal between MPS and Pioneer Investments.

Mkwezalamba also asked the ACB to own the leaked report and ensure that all its members of staff are protected and secure.

ACB director Reyneck Matemba confirmed it was probing the contract over police food but declined to give further details.

"We are about to conclude our investigations," he said.

The development follows civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders (HRD) have asked the European Union Parliament and the United States of America (US) to impose sanctions on Malawi Government over "deteriorating levels of governance".

The CSOs say they want the international community to intervene and have President Peter Mutharika's foreign bank accounts frozen until the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) concludes investigations into the K145 million 'rationgate'.

"We call upon bilateral partners to institute measures to prevent travel of the President and Cabinet to Europe and the United States until the governance situation improves. We call upon the international community to carry out a fact-finding mission," reads the letter in part.

But government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi, who is Minister of Information and Communications Technology, said the ACB should be allowed to independently conclude the investigations.

He said the CSOs' under the HRD banner have "the pathological hatred" towards Mutharika and DPP.