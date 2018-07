Two children have died and seven family members suffered serious burns after gas cylinder exploded in their house in Narok town.

The two children died on the spot following the explosion while the other suffered more than 70 percent degree burns.

The victims were first taken to Narok Referral Hospital but were later rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment.

Explosion occured the family's two-room house in Majengo Estate on Monday morning.