Liberia: CAF Provisionally Bans Referee Jerry Yekeh

FIFA badge referee Jerry Yekeh has been provisionally banned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following the release of a video by an undercover Ghanaian Journalist, Anas A. Anas.

According to a brief CAF statement, a total of 22 referees have been punished by the African football ruling body. Yekeh is among 11 referees have been provisionally banned pending appearances before a CAF disciplinary board on August 5, 2018.

According to the investigation, Yekeh is not filmed accepting cash but is seen entering the room carrying materials where cash was being distributed.

Meanwhile the Liberia Football Referees Association has suspended Yekeh from all football activities until after his pending appearance before the disciplinary board scheduled for August 5, 2018.

Yekeh is one of the country's top referees who started his career in 2002 and has won several awards from the Liberia Football Association, such as the Most Prominent referee award in 2007-2008 and the best referee award in 2009, 2011, and 2012.

He became an international FIFA referee in 2009 and then started in regional and youth international competitions.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has also banned Kenyan referee, Aden Marwa, from all football activities for life.

The ruling comes after the referee was filmed by Anas Aremayaw Anas accepting money ahead of the Russia World Cup.

Marwa, who had been chosen to officiate in Russia, was dropped from the World Cup list following Anas' investigation.

He has denied any wrongdoing in response to the corruption allegations. Ten other referees have been handed bans of between two and ten years. CAF announced the sanctions following a meeting of its disciplinary board.