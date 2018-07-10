9 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Faraba Banta Protest Victim Requests for Overseas Treatment.

By Louise Jobe

Bubacarr Drammeh, a resident of Faraba Banta and one of the victims who were shot live bullets by the PIU, has told this papers that he needs urgent overseas treatment, in fear of his life, if he continues to be admitted at the RVTH.

Drammeh told this reporter that he was shot on his legs on that fateful day of the protest with a live bullet; that he still feels the pain since the day of the protest up to time he was talking to this reporter; that he cannot sleep at night. The right leg of Drammeh is broken by the bullet and claims that he has not been well treated. He explained that the place where the bullet entered in his body, still oozes pus and water and that the area the doctor operated on around his knees, affects him seriously.

According to Drammeh, he wants Government to help him before his leg will be amputated; that the Doctor treating him, said he cannot do anything about his predicament; that he fears for his life because anything can happen to him.

On who was responsible for his medical bills, Drammeh said is it Modou Turo Darboe and thanked him sincerely. Drammeh said every day they have to put ice block on his lower abdomen, to reduce the pain; that he feels a lot of pain at his knee, where he has been operated on by the doctor. He urge Government to help him with overseas treatment.

