South Africa: Limpopo Police Condemns the Continuous Acts of Violence Within the Taxi Industry

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemns the continuous acts of violence which is still prevalent within the Taxi Industry in some parts of the Province especially in the Jane Furse and Masemola Policing areas outside Lebowakgomo.

These words by the Provincial Commissioner are precipitated by the ongoing Taxi feud which erupted between the Masemola and Jane Furse Taxi Associations.

This impulse has been on and off since some months back until today on 2018-07-09 which resulted in the torching of one (01) taxi and damage to other taxis and alleged sporadic incidents of shootings this afternoon.

The situation is currently tense but the Public Order Police Unit is still monitoring these areas.

The persons responsible for these incidents are still unknown and there is no arrest at this stage however police investigations continue.

Anyone who knows who the suspects are, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line at 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

Members of the community especially those who are in the Taxi industry are once more urged to stop and refrain from these irresponsible acts. Communities are advised to rather follow the due legal processes to raise their complaints and conflicts until they are resolved without causing any harm to others.

You cannot resolve your conflicts by committing crime because there is no justifiable reason to attack each other and also damage property in the name of business. People who are still perpetrating these violent acts are going to be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise, concluded General Ledwaba.