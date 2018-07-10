South Africa: Swift Police Action Following a Tip-Off Foils Robbery

press release

In a concerted effort to eradicate incidents of trio crimes in the Province, joint intelligence driven operations continue to produce positive and meaningful results.

This became evident when a joint intelligence driven sting operation comprising of Crime Intelligence Unite, SAPS Mankweng Cluster Tracking Team and Crime Prevention Unit members followed a group of armed gang members after a tip-off from members of the community soon after they hijacked a vehicle in Tzaneen where they were apprehended.

During this operation, three (03) suspects aged between 26 and 33 were intercepted and apprehended just as they were about to commit a business robbery in and around Mentz and Ga-Shiloane villages in the Mankweng Policing precinct.

The SAPS members received information about the robbers and they spotted a vehicle fitting the decription, a white Polo Playa vehicle.

Upon realising that they were being followed by the Police, these suspects sped-off and a high speed chase ensued resulting in the subsequent arrest and recovery of the following exhibits:

* One (01) hijacked motor vehicle (VW Polo Playa);

* Two (02) unlicensed firearms;

* Magazines and ammunition

* 01 x pair of cavella shoes and

* Two (02) x cellphones.

The suspects may be linked to a series of trio crimes in the Mankweng and Tzaneen Clusters and they will appear before the Mankweng Magistrate's Court soon on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They will later appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on a charge of carjacking.

The SAPS Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the sterling work performed by the Mankweng Police and the Crime Intelligence Unit members.

"This arrest is an epitome to those criminals who are planning to commit any criminal activities in this Province to know that we are watching them and their arrest is imminent" unless they stop this heinous acts, concluded General Ledwaba.