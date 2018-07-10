Malawi: People in Last Minute Rush for Voter Registration, Others Turned Away

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it is to release figures of how many people have registered in the just ended first phase of voter registration on Tuesday.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said this after reports indicate that less than half of the targeted voters have registered for voting in Dedza.

Civil rights activists and the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have sharply criticized MEC for the registration exercise in Kasungu, Dedza and Salima which they say was a great flop.

MEC disputes this.

Meanwhile, people in Kasungu were in last minute rush for registration, overwhelming the MEC staff.

Reports indicate that scores of people were turned away when they came for the registration after the closing hour at 4pm.

MEC officials official in Kasungu, Sydney Banda has confirmed the last minute rush for registration, saying some people were turned away at Chankhanga and Chithibi registration centres.

He could however not say how many people were turned away.