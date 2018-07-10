9 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: People in Last Minute Rush for Voter Registration, Others Turned Away

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it is to release figures of how many people have registered in the just ended first phase of voter registration on Tuesday.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said this after reports indicate that less than half of the targeted voters have registered for voting in Dedza.

Civil rights activists and the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have sharply criticized MEC for the registration exercise in Kasungu, Dedza and Salima which they say was a great flop.

MEC disputes this.

Meanwhile, people in Kasungu were in last minute rush for registration, overwhelming the MEC staff.

Reports indicate that scores of people were turned away when they came for the registration after the closing hour at 4pm.

MEC officials official in Kasungu, Sydney Banda has confirmed the last minute rush for registration, saying some people were turned away at Chankhanga and Chithibi registration centres.

He could however not say how many people were turned away.

Malawi

Opposition Demands Attorney General to Resign

Eight opposition parties including the erstwhile ruling People's Party (PP) have issued demands for Attorney General… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.