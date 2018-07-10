Namibia: Guard Shoots Knife-Wielding 17-Year-Old

A security guard shot and injured a 17-year-old boy alleged to be a member of the notorious Boko Haram gang after the teenager threatened to stab him at a bar in Windhoek's Katutura suburb on Saturday.

Police report that the guard was on duty at Okalindi Number 1 Bar in the Single Quarters area, and he shot the boy after he became violent and pulled a knife on him.

Before shooting the teenager, the guard is said to have fired two warning shots in the air, which appeared to agitate the boy even further.

According to police, the shooting happened after the teenager wanted to rob someone who had won money from a gambling machine in the bar, and the guard was called for help.

When the guard appeared, the teenager became more aggressive and pulled out a knife and advanced towards the guard, who fired off the warning shots before shooting the boy in the right leg, police reported.

The boy was taken to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, and his condition is reportedly stable.

The guard was not arrested, but the firearm was confiscated.

In other crime news, police at Khorixas are searching for a man who allegedly raped his 20-year-old daughter on Saturday at the town.

It is alleged that the young woman was sleeping alone when her father entered her room, and started touching her. He is said to have forcefully then removed her clothes, and raped her.

The victim alerted her grandmother, who was sleeping in the next room, and the police were called.

The suspect fled the scene, and the police search for him continues.

In another rape incident, a 19-year-old farm worker at Old Smithfield farm was reportedly raped by a co-worker.

According to police, the suspect took the young woman, who was intoxicated at the time, to his room and raped her.

Another intoxicated 19-year-old woman was reportedly raped on Saturday at Usakos by a 29-year-old man who broke into her room.

It is alleged that the suspect broke the window of the room where the victim was sleeping to gain entry.

The house owner found the suspect raping the victim, and a fight broke out. Neighbours reportedly alerted the police.

Both the suspect and the victim were admitted to the Usakos State Hospital.

The suspect is being treated under police guard, while investigations continue.

Police also reported that an inspector in the VIP directorate, who it was discovered does not have a driving licence, allegedly ran over a pedestrian and killed him at Okatope in the Oshikoto region on Saturday.

The incident happened along the Omuthiya-Ondangwa road, 33 kilometres outside Omuthiya near the Uuhama location.

It is alleged that the driver of a Toyota Auris ran over a male adult pedestrian who was crossing the main road, and he died on the spot.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Festus Indileni Amweelo.