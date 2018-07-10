10 July 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Victoria Falls Elephant Handler Trampled to Death By Jumbo

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Victoria Falls man died after being trampled by a domesticated elephant he was herding on Saturday.

Joram Ndlovu (40) was employed as a handler by Wild Horizons, one of the leading tour operators in the country when one of the elephants trampled him midmorning.

He was in the company of two colleagues Misheck Ncube and Nyasha Phiri who desperately threw stones at the charging jumbo to scare it away from attacking Ndlovu.

They had released the herd around 8am and drove it for grazing in the sanctuary.

Around 11am they were supposed to drive them back to the stables for the day's interaction activities but that failed as two of the young elephants started a fight.

In the process, one of the elephants charged at the handler as it fled from the adult elephants that joined in the fight, said Wild Horizons animal sanctuary manager Zenzo Sibanda in a statement to the police.

Police confirmed the incident while Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management rangers put down the elephant, classified as a problem animal in terms of wildlife operations.

This is the third attack on handlers by domesticated elephants in a year.

In July 2017, a similar incident left 50-year-old Enock Kufandada dead after he was attacked by a domesticated jumbo nicknamed Mbanje which he was also handling at Adventure Zone while early this year another Victoria Falls man James Ncube was attacked by Dojiwe, another domesticated elephant.

The elephants are domesticated so they can be used for elephant rides by tourists and are given names for easy communication.

Zimbabwe

10,000 Flu Cases, 12 Deaths

Twelve people died in Zimbabwe in a week as a result of a flu outbreak affecting nearly 10,000 people, the Ministry of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.