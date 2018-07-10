Nigeria: Ondo Ex-Deputy Governor Olubayo Speaks On Daughter's Murder, Leaves Judgment to God

Akure — Bereaved father of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko final year student, Khadijat, who was allegedly murdered for ritual purpose, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, has resigned to fate over the death of her first child.

The deceased was murdered in mysterious circumstances by her Abuja-based boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, in Oke-Aro area of Akure.Oluboyo, who confirmed to journalists that her daughter was killed for ritual purpose while narrating his sad ordeal in Akure yesterday, disclosed that the family discovered she was missing on Monday, July 2, 2018.

"Somebody called us that she was missing, we started finding her. We got in touch with her friends in the school. The closest friend told us that they finished lecture on Thursday. They took the same motorcycle home. On Friday, they had no lecture, when the friend got to the lecture room on Monday and did not see her, she started calling her numbers."

Meanwhile, until her death, she lived at State House Villa, along the permanent site of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko and always acknowledged any money sent to her bank account by her parents.Her father, who is the immediate past deputy governor of the state, said: "I sent money for her feeding on Friday, the usual thing is that when she gets bank alert, she would call me back to thank me. But this day, I did not get response from her. I told her mother and she started calling her. The phones were switched off. On Monday, we started calling her number and it did not get through. Later the phone rang, they picked it and we were hearing underground sound.

"The phone switched off again. Later we got a text that the mouthpiece of the phone is not good and that she would call when she changed the SIM card to another phone. With that we thought that everything was settled. We were waiting anxiously for the call."He noted that Khadijat's friend even contacted the family that she too had been calling her number to no avail, adding that "the same person sent message to that her friend that she was on her way coming."

Establishing the relationship between the late Khadijat and Alao, the father said: "It was then I got to know that she came to Akure to meet that boy. From what the father told us, there is no doubt that they were once good friends. They met each other at College of Education, Ondo. When we started looking for the girl, the father called me, he said he is the father of Adeyemi, he said my daughter came to their house on Thursday and left on Friday morning.

"He said she used to come in the past but stopped suddenly that she is the type he wants his son to marry. I now said we are not talking of marriage, that we are looking for her. The man called and started praying. When we called, the boy said she came on Thursday and left on Friday."

Revealing how the disappearance, which led to he death of her daughter was unraveled, he narrated: "When we tried our best, we organized prayers. When we finished with the prayers, he got the hint and said he cannot continue. He rushed out and confessed to his immediate sister. He said this is what I did; I cannot cope, go and help me carry the body. The sister rushed to the father and narrated the story."

Contrary to widespread speculations that Alao just dumped the decomposing body of the victim under his bed, Oluboyo affirmed that "the boy dug a grave in his room, buried her and put his foam on the grave and was sleeping on the grave. She was not found under the bed.