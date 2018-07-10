10 July 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill to Be Introduced Into the National Assembly

press release

The Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill will be introduced into the National Assembly today.

The main object of the Bill is to amend the Road Traffic Act so as to do away with the present regime of Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) whereby a person had the option to elect either to accept an FPN or to be reported with a view to proceedings being taken against him before a Court and to replace it with a more efficient regime whereby a person who refuses an FPN shall nevertheless be served with the FPN. The reason being that many persons, who have refused the FPN, later make requests to be issued with the FPN, and this is currently not possible.

The Bill also aims at consolidating the list of offences in relation to which an FPN may be served; providing for the disqualification of a person where he is convicted of five cumulative road traffic offences, in lieu of six; criminalising, inter alia, the possession, manufacture, sale, use, alteration or forgery of permits issued under the Act and parking coupons, with intent to deceive; and review the prescribed limit for alcohol concentration in the blood, breath and urine.

Furthermore, in respect of a person who, whilst being disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence or provisional driving licence or is disqualified from driving in Mauritius, is found to be driving on a road, the fine will be increased from a maximum of Rs 2,000 to a fine of not less than Rs 50,000 and not exceeding Rs 100,000. The Bill will also provide for the increase of fines in respect of other road traffic offences, including speeding.

Mauritius

