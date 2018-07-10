Twelve people died in Zimbabwe in a week as a result of a flu outbreak affecting nearly 10,000 people, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported today.

The data provided by this institution indicate the majority of cases are reported in the provinces of Masvingo (980) and Midlands (910) and since the beginning of the year the number of people affected by flu and influenza has risen to 792,447.

In a statement, the Ministry called on people to warm up and go to the doctor for symptoms of fever, cough, muscle and headaches and fatigue.

The warning comes at a time when the Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department announced that the country continues to be under a cold front which began last week and will be easing in the coming days.

Prensa Latina