South Africa: Minister Nomvula Mokonyane Appoints Broadcasting Digital Migration Advisory Council

Minister of Communications Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, has in accordance with the Broadcasting Digital Migration Policy, appointed the Broadcasting Digital Migration (BDM) Advisory Council to advise her on matters pertaining to Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) project. The appointment of the council follows the earlier announcement of Mr Aldred Dreyer as the project director for the DTT Programme Management Office (PMO). Key amongst the Council's immediate task is to, in collaboration with the PMO advise the Minister on the analogue-switch-over Plan, including the countdown to the Free State Province switch-off by December 2018 as announced last month and measures to accelerate the uptake of DTT by the citizens.

Members of the advisory Council are as follows:

Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa (Councillor - ICASA and Chairperson of the Advisory Council)

Aldred Dreyer (Head of PMO)

Nomsa Philiso (SABC)

Norman Munzhelele (Executive of regulatory division - eMedia)

Percy Mathabela (DTI)

Linden Petzer (Chief Director for Radio and Satellite Applications - DTPS)

Themba Kinana (Executive at Vodacom )

Moses Mashisane ( Executive at MTN)

Tebogo Leshope (COO - SENTECH)

Thabo Makenete (Executive at Multichoice)

Michael Markovitz (SABC)

Sipho Mngqibisa (USAASA)

The Advisory Council shall be chaired by Ms Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa, councilor of ICASA. The members of the Advisory Council shall be in office until analogue switch-over has been completed in the country. Minister Mokonyane is currently reviewing the DTT delivery model so as to expedite Analogue switch-Off. The details of the revised model shall be released after consultation with Cabinet, including the date for Analogue Switch-Off (ASO). Minister Mokonyane has consulted widely within and outside of government on the best possible delivery model for the broadcasting digital migration.

In the next coming weeks Minister will table the delivery model before Cabinet, prior to making it public. Minister Mokonyane has in various platforms expressed the urgency which is needed to ensure a complete switch-over from analogue to digital and the appointment of this Council will contribute towards meeting this objective, in a manner that is manageable, collaborative and ensure the sharing of resources between government and industry. According to the Minister, the non-inclusion of other stakeholders on the council does not exclude them from the process. They will be able to participate on the Council's working groups and streams, where they can make valuable contribution.

Issued by: Department of Communications