10 July 2018

European Union Naval Force Somalia (Northwood)

Djibouti: EU Navfor Building Djibouti Coastguard

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Building and supporting maritime capabilities in the region is vital for on-going shared security and cooperation. EU NAVFOR is committed to assisting where it can to strengthen development with local partners.

EU NAVFOR's warship ITS Carlo Margottini recently conducted a local maritime capacity building exercise with members of the Djibouti Coastguard. The training focused on boarding operations and evidence gathering with the Coast Guard. The embarked Italian crew delivered the maritime training as part of the EU's integrated approach to tackling piracy on the high seas.

This training proved to be a very rewarding experience for both the Italian crew and Djiboutian representatives, improving cooperation and expertise. It also generated a very useful discussion concerning best practices and procedures within these important areas.

EU NAVFOR is committed to deter, prevent and repress acts of piracy off the coast of Somalia. Operation Atalanta continually works with key partners to ensure the maritime capability is enhanced across the region.

Djibouti

Ethiopia Considers Building Oil Terminal in Djibouti

Capacity limitations at the Djibouti oil terminal has prompted the Ethiopian government to start planning to build an… Read more »

Read the original article on EU Navfor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 European Union Naval Force Somalia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.