Djibouti: EU Navfor Building Djibouti Coastguard

press release

Building and supporting maritime capabilities in the region is vital for on-going shared security and cooperation. EU NAVFOR is committed to assisting where it can to strengthen development with local partners.

EU NAVFOR's warship ITS Carlo Margottini recently conducted a local maritime capacity building exercise with members of the Djibouti Coastguard. The training focused on boarding operations and evidence gathering with the Coast Guard. The embarked Italian crew delivered the maritime training as part of the EU's integrated approach to tackling piracy on the high seas.

This training proved to be a very rewarding experience for both the Italian crew and Djiboutian representatives, improving cooperation and expertise. It also generated a very useful discussion concerning best practices and procedures within these important areas.

EU NAVFOR is committed to deter, prevent and repress acts of piracy off the coast of Somalia. Operation Atalanta continually works with key partners to ensure the maritime capability is enhanced across the region.