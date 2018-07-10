9 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Fix Water Leakages, Mbarawa Orders Dawasco

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Betram Lengama

THE government has directed Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Company's (DAWASCO) experts to quickly fix water leakages in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions to rescue the government from great losses.

Water and Irrigation Minister Professor Makame Mbarawa issued the order during his tour of water projects under the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) and the mega renovation works at the Upper and Lower Ruvu and Mlandizi water plants in Coast region.

Prof Mbarawa said despite the government efforts to tackle water problems in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions through DAWASA and DAWASCO, 44 per cent of the 504 million litres of water produced daily from various sources is lost in the transmission process. The minister said the government incurs a 4bn/- loss monthly due to water leakages.

"The government lost a lot of money from water leakages, it's high time our water experts from DAWASA and DAWASCO to curb the problem professionally as its solution will also see more people accessing clean and safe water apart from saving the government's money," he explained.

DAWASA acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Suphiani Masasi said the authority will work hand in hand with DAWASCO to fix all the water problems.

According to DAWASCO, the water leakage was earlier at 57 per cent but has dropped to 44 per cent and more efforts are being made to see the leakage dropping to 30 per cent by 2020.

Meanwhile, Professor Mbarawa has commended the appointment of former Chief of Defence Forces General Davis Mwamunyange to chair the DAWASA Board of Directors.

He expressed optimism that General Mwamunyange's appointment will revolutionise the water authority, ensuring that Dar es Salaam and Coast regions' residents have access to clean and safe water.

Tanzania

'Students' Behaviour Should Be Monitored

THE government has urged parents and institutions that sponsor students for education to make a close follow up on their… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.