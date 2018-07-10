Tanzania: Fix Water Leakages, Mbarawa Orders Dawasco

THE government has directed Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Company's (DAWASCO) experts to quickly fix water leakages in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions to rescue the government from great losses.

Water and Irrigation Minister Professor Makame Mbarawa issued the order during his tour of water projects under the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) and the mega renovation works at the Upper and Lower Ruvu and Mlandizi water plants in Coast region.

Prof Mbarawa said despite the government efforts to tackle water problems in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions through DAWASA and DAWASCO, 44 per cent of the 504 million litres of water produced daily from various sources is lost in the transmission process. The minister said the government incurs a 4bn/- loss monthly due to water leakages.

"The government lost a lot of money from water leakages, it's high time our water experts from DAWASA and DAWASCO to curb the problem professionally as its solution will also see more people accessing clean and safe water apart from saving the government's money," he explained.

DAWASA acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Suphiani Masasi said the authority will work hand in hand with DAWASCO to fix all the water problems.

According to DAWASCO, the water leakage was earlier at 57 per cent but has dropped to 44 per cent and more efforts are being made to see the leakage dropping to 30 per cent by 2020.

Meanwhile, Professor Mbarawa has commended the appointment of former Chief of Defence Forces General Davis Mwamunyange to chair the DAWASA Board of Directors.

He expressed optimism that General Mwamunyange's appointment will revolutionise the water authority, ensuring that Dar es Salaam and Coast regions' residents have access to clean and safe water.