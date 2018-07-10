South Africa: Government Communications On 100 Men March

press release

All systems go for the 100 Men March

Men of action from all over the nation are gearing up to be part of the historic 100 Men March, for no Violence Against Women and Children. Supporters of the march include groupings of Judges and Lawyers; Victims Empowerment Programme (NGOs); Clergy and all Faith movements; SAPS (Cadets); Nurses; South African National Editors Forum ( SANEF) ; Multichoice; Civil Servants; Tshwane Metro; National Taxi Alliance and bikers amongst others.

The march will begin at Kgosi Mampuru at 10h00 and end at the Southern Lawns of the Union Buildings by 13h00. Participants will assemble at Cnr Kgosi Mampuru and Madiba Streets in Pretoria from 08h00 and depart to the Union Buildings at 10h00.

Marshalls in clearly marked regalia will assist in ensuring the smooth movement of participants through the city. Metro Police from the City of Tshwane will close certain roads at certain times to ensure that the marchers move speedily through the city.

The road closures will only be for a limited time, and traffic officials will be on hand to assist in keeping traffic moving.

Tshwane Metro Police officers will be deployed to monitor the March and all affected streets.

The following intersections will be affected:

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Sophie De Bruyn Street

Bosman Street

Paul Kruger Street

Thabo Sehume Street

Lilian Ngoyi Street

Sisulu Street

Du toit Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

Steve Biko Street

Hamilton Street

Wessels Street

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected Streets and use alternative routes such as:

Francis Baard Street

Nana Sita

Johannes Ramokgoase Street

Pretorius Street

Park Street

Members of the public are urged to use various forms of public transport to the march, this includes the Gautrain, Gautrain buses, taxis and A Reyeng buses.

We remind those who will be marching to do so in an orderly fashion and to follow the instructions of marshals and officials along the route.

It is essential that marchers:

Do not wear clothing that covers their faces such as masks and balaclavas

Do not wear clothing that is similar to the uniforms of law enforcement officers or military personnel

Marshals will be on hand to ensure that marchers do not carry posters with obscene or defamatory messages

Marshals will also help to ensure marchers do not litter on the march route or deviate from the approved route.

"The 100 Men March seeks to highlight the negative impact of violence against women and children on South African society. We encourage South Africans to join this movement for positive change, by standing together we can work towards a safer environment for women and children," said Phumla Williams, Acting Director General of Government Communication and Information System.

Members of the public can join in the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #ThumaMina #100MenMarch.

All stakeholders supporting the march are urged to sign an online petition available on: https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/100-men-march.html

Members of the media will be allocated space at the starting point of the march and at the Union Buildings.

Issued by: Government Communications