10 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: State Hires 6,000 Health Sector Staff

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nelly Mtema in Dodoma

THE Regional Administration and Local Government ministry yesterday unveiled a list of 6,180 health personnel recruited to address the shortage countrywide.

The Minister for Regional Administration and Local Administration, Mr Selemani Jafo, told reporters here yesterday that the newly hired employees who are supposed to report to their work stations within two-weeks, are those who emerged successful in the recruitment process.

A total of 24,891 job seekers who had applied for a number of posts in the health sector that the government had advertised. He said the staff include medical doctors, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, nurses, clinical officers and medical attendants.

Mr Jafo outlined criteria for the allocation of the successful candidates, saying priority would be given to newly constructed hospitals, health centres and dispensaries whose kick-off had been stalled by lack of practitioners.

Others are the 210 upgraded health facilities in a number of municipalities so that they can offer services, including surgeries.

Only health centres and dispensaries which were under the supervision of medical attendants and clinical officers would be considered, he said.

To be considered too, he added, were municipalities and district councils with adverse shortage of health personnel. He cautioned that there would be no room for transfers as the allocations had been pegged on the needs and demands of specific areas.

However, Mr Jafo called upon health training institutions to figure out how best they could acquire more experts in fields like physiotherapy, dental and X-Ray, which posed a considerably big challenge.

He laid emphasis on particular communities and councils to create a conducive environment for the employees, as one of the incentives for uplifting their spirits, to perform diligently.

Tanzania

'Students' Behaviour Should Be Monitored

THE government has urged parents and institutions that sponsor students for education to make a close follow up on their… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.