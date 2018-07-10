Tanzania: State Hires 6,000 Health Sector Staff

THE Regional Administration and Local Government ministry yesterday unveiled a list of 6,180 health personnel recruited to address the shortage countrywide.

The Minister for Regional Administration and Local Administration, Mr Selemani Jafo, told reporters here yesterday that the newly hired employees who are supposed to report to their work stations within two-weeks, are those who emerged successful in the recruitment process.

A total of 24,891 job seekers who had applied for a number of posts in the health sector that the government had advertised. He said the staff include medical doctors, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, nurses, clinical officers and medical attendants.

Mr Jafo outlined criteria for the allocation of the successful candidates, saying priority would be given to newly constructed hospitals, health centres and dispensaries whose kick-off had been stalled by lack of practitioners.

Others are the 210 upgraded health facilities in a number of municipalities so that they can offer services, including surgeries.

Only health centres and dispensaries which were under the supervision of medical attendants and clinical officers would be considered, he said.

To be considered too, he added, were municipalities and district councils with adverse shortage of health personnel. He cautioned that there would be no room for transfers as the allocations had been pegged on the needs and demands of specific areas.

However, Mr Jafo called upon health training institutions to figure out how best they could acquire more experts in fields like physiotherapy, dental and X-Ray, which posed a considerably big challenge.

He laid emphasis on particular communities and councils to create a conducive environment for the employees, as one of the incentives for uplifting their spirits, to perform diligently.