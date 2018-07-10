Tanzania: Kishapu Villagers Get Clean Water

AT least 13,000 residents of Maganzo and Masagala villages will now enjoy safe and clean water after the completion of the construction of a pre-paid water project in the area.

The project, which has cost over 1bn/- has been implemented in Kishapu District of Shinyanga Region. The prepaid water project was funded by UK aid through the Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF).

The innovative prepaid water technology was developed by Susteq social enterprises based in Netherlands and the project was handed over to Kishapu District Commissioner (DC), Ms Nyabaganga Talaba recently.

Mr Peter Matyoko who spoke on behalf of the Resident Manager of Investing in Children and their Societies (ICS) said the system is geared toward developing a viable and scalable business to ease access to water for residents while increasing sustainability potential by reducing the non-revenue water.

The community of Maganzo and Masagala village depended on buying water from water vendors at 500/- for 20 litres. The water was being fetched from Mwadui Mining sites, which is about three kilometres away.

Through the prepaid water project the members of the community have formed Maganzo Water and Sanitation Authority (MAGAWASA) to operate the scheme and have employed 11 credit sellers whereby the community buys 20 litres of water at 35/-.

Ms Talaba said her office will ensure the project is well preserved. She urged the community to protect water infrastructure so that the problem of water could be solved once and for all.

Chairman of Kishapu District Council, Mr Boniphase Butondo also pledged protection of the project saying every mwananchi should play his/her part to ensure there is no damage.