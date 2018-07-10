Tanzania: Robbers' Appeal Rejected By Appeals Court

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by two robbers, Saad Mluka and Haruna Batezi, who were sentenced to 30 years imprisonment by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam for robbing 50,000/- and other items from a pedestrian.

Justices Bernard Luanda, Richard Mziray and Saban Lila ruled that as the two courts below had decided the evidence on record is strong enough to ground the conviction of the two appellants.

They dismissed all six grounds of appeal the appellants had advanced to challenge the evidence on the prosecution's case that was not watertight enough to ground their convictions.

The justices found that the prosecution's evidence was produced by credible witnesses, notably the victim of the robbery who was robbed of his mobile phone and 50,000/- from his pockets.

Another witness was a police officer who arrested the appellants at the scene of crime and one of them was found with the stolen of items, while the other was armed with a panga.

It was alleged during the trial that on May 5, 2012 around 17:00 hours, one Athuman Said was walking along Morogoro Road.

While at Magomeni Mapipa he was roughed up by four people, one of whom had the panga.

The victim was threatened and beaten with the assailants taking from him the mobile phone, a TECNO and 50,000/- in cash before disappearing. The victim raised an alarm for help from pedestrians, who responded positively.

Among them was the police officer who chased the robbers.

However, two of the four villains managed to escape, while the two appellants were arrested. When searched, Mluka was found with the stolen items, while Batezi was having the panga.

They were, then, taken to Magomeni Police Station for questioning. They also recorded cautioned statements. Mluka is said to have admitted committing the offence, while Batezi denied involvement.