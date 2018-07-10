Tanzania: MPs Want Full Autonomous for Ttcl

STAKEHOLDERS said yesterday that Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL) should be given a full autonomy over the National Broadband ownership for national security and averting revenue loss.

The call was aired by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructures that visited TTCL pavilion at the ongoing Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair. The Committee Chairperson (Mpanda Rural MP), Mr Selemani Kakoso, said that there should be one operator that controls the international gateway to ensure revenues for outgoing and incoming communications are effectively collected.

The committee has proposed that no anyone else should be given the permit to run the broadband. "All applications should be cancelled, for the national security but also for economic gain purposes. They are therefore urging the government to empower this state-owned company, both financially and authoritatively," he said.

At the same time, the committee urged that TTLC should retain all revenues it collects annually in the name of improving and quickly expand its services given the fact that it is the mother company responsible to cover the whole country.

The government should only benefit from TTCL revenues through dividend as long as there policies which direct the company to do so--issuing the dividend. The committee went on advising the company to mostly focus in rural areas since are highly populated.

The rural people are not only in need of communications but also contributing to national economy through taxes. The committee was also advised all TTCL clients to clear their outstanding debt to enable the telecom to perform better.

TTCL Director General, Waziri Kindamba told the committee that the arrears stood over 80bn/- and choked the firm goal of reaching masses.