10 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Inflation Slows to Historic Low in June

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jimmy Lwangili

THE annual inflation has gone down by 0.2 percentage points to 3.4 per cent last month thanks to beverages price decreases. The rate of 3.4 per cent was recorded 15 years ago in January 2003.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Director of Population, Census and Social Statistics, Mr Ephraim Kwesigabo, said inflation decreased to 3.4 from 3.6 per cent recorded in May. "The speed of price change of non-food items decreased in June compared to May this year," said Kwesigabo.

According to him, this means speed of price change of products and services for June have decreased compared to the annual speed of the ended May. The director said the inflation decrease was due to the drop of price of non-food products and beverages.

He mentioned some items which contributed to the inflation decrease in June as beer by 1.1 per cent, hardware items (1.8%), gas for cooking (5.6%), charcoal stove (2.0%), and communications cost (2.6%).

Meanwhile, NBS said Uganda inflation has increased to 2.2 per cent in June from 1.7 per cent in May and Kenya increased to 4.28 per cent from 3.95 per cent.

Tanzania

Tourism Horizon Seems Bright for Tz, Kenya

A recent report from a study by Pricewaterhouse Coopers International (PwC) indicates that, Tanzania and its immediate… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.