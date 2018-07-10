Tanzania: Inflation Slows to Historic Low in June

THE annual inflation has gone down by 0.2 percentage points to 3.4 per cent last month thanks to beverages price decreases. The rate of 3.4 per cent was recorded 15 years ago in January 2003.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Director of Population, Census and Social Statistics, Mr Ephraim Kwesigabo, said inflation decreased to 3.4 from 3.6 per cent recorded in May. "The speed of price change of non-food items decreased in June compared to May this year," said Kwesigabo.

According to him, this means speed of price change of products and services for June have decreased compared to the annual speed of the ended May. The director said the inflation decrease was due to the drop of price of non-food products and beverages.

He mentioned some items which contributed to the inflation decrease in June as beer by 1.1 per cent, hardware items (1.8%), gas for cooking (5.6%), charcoal stove (2.0%), and communications cost (2.6%).

Meanwhile, NBS said Uganda inflation has increased to 2.2 per cent in June from 1.7 per cent in May and Kenya increased to 4.28 per cent from 3.95 per cent.