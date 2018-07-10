10 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Constantia Man's Murder Trial May Head to High Court

The trial of a Constantia man accused of murdering his wife may be transferred to the Western Cape High Court, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

Rob Packham is charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice, after Gill Packham's charred remains were found in the boot of a burnt out car at Diep River Station in February.

Prosecutor Nicky Konisi, standing in for advocate Susan Galloway, said that pending final investigations, an indictment would be prepared for the Western Cape High Court.

Packham's lawyer Ben Mathewson again notified the court of his intention to make a formal application to amend the accused's bail conditions, which prevent him from communicating with witnesses.

Mathewson had previously told the court that his client wished to speak with his sister and had promised not to discuss the case.

Mathewson and Galloway are still in discussions regarding the matter.

The Zimbabwean businessman, who earns R80 000 a month at cooldrink manufacturer Twizza, was arrested in March and was released on R50 000 bail.

He was then restricted to house arrest in his upmarket home in Constantia.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa postponed the matter to August 30 to allow for further investigation.

