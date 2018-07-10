Somalia: Interior Ministry Spokesman Sacked After Criticising Govt

Interior Minister Spokesman Abdiaziz Ibrahim was on Monday relieved of his duties a day after he opened up on the frustration he has had to undergo as a government official

Interior Ministry Spokesman Sacked After Criticising Govt

Interior Minister Spokesman Abdiaziz Ibrahim was on Monday relieved of his duties a day after he opened up on the frustration he has had to undergo as a Spokesman and advisor.

"I've accepted to do this job voluntarily, without any remuneration or salary, not because of pride or be known or recognized, but because of my meeting with President Farmajo, on the advice of PM Khayre and on the suggestion from the former Governor of Benadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Thabit Ab" Ibrahim said.in a statment.

" I gratefully thank all of them for the opportunity to serve the Internal Security Minister Duale whom I have always had disagreements on how to handle the security threats posed by Al Shabab" he added.

"If there's ever a situation where I and my senior colleagues disagree on how to handle security issues, I promise to express it without fear or favor, I'll not be leaving Somalia but staying put to serve our country" he said.

Ibrahim had claimed he had not received his salary for almost one year.

"We have not received our salaries for 11 months and if I die my children needs will be taken over by the Queen of UK" Ibrahim said at a briefing on the Alshabaab Friday attack on the Interior Ministry Headquarters.

Ibrahim who is also a British citizen and has lived in the UK for more than 20 years said the Friday attack was a direct outcome of frustration on security agents and officials by the Somalia government.

"It's not possible for Alshabaab to easily pass the security blocks while we know that an expectant mother and school children are prohibited from using this road." Ibrahim said.

He demanded that top security officials be questioned over the attack accusing the goverent of failing Somalia nationals. He accused some politicians of being "thieves" overriden by personal interest at the expense of national priority.

