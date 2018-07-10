10 July 2018

Somalia: Interior Ministry Spokesman Sacked After Criticising Govt

Interior Minister Spokesman Abdiaziz Ibrahim was on Monday relieved of his duties a day after he opened up on the frustration he has had to undergo as a government official

Interior Minister Spokesman Abdiaziz Ibrahim was on Monday relieved of his duties a day after he opened up on the frustration he has had to undergo as a Spokesman and advisor.

"I've accepted to do this job voluntarily, without any remuneration or salary, not because of pride or be known or recognized, but because of my meeting with President Farmajo, on the advice of PM Khayre and on the suggestion from the former Governor of Benadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Thabit Ab" Ibrahim said.in a statment.

" I gratefully thank all of them for the opportunity to serve the Internal Security Minister Duale whom I have always had disagreements on how to handle the security threats posed by Al Shabab" he added.

"If there's ever a situation where I and my senior colleagues disagree on how to handle security issues, I promise to express it without fear or favor, I'll not be leaving Somalia but staying put to serve our country" he said.

