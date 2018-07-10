Cameroon: African Youth Games - Preparations Reach High Gear

Cameroon will participate in 13 sports disciplines in this year's edition of the competition.

The third edition of the African Youth Games (AYG) will take place in Algiers, Algeria, from July 18 to 28, 2018. Organised by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), the competition will bring together 12 countries from the continent.

Ahead of this important event, preparations have intensified in the country in order to ensure a successful participation of the athletes.

Cameroon will participate in 13 sports disciplines notably athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, handball (women) football (men), gymnastics, weightlifting, judo, karate, wrestling, table tennis, lawn tennis and volleyball.

The Cameroonian delegation to the games is made up of 135 people; 98 athletes, nine medical personnel and seven members of the administrative staff.

Sources at the National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) say all the teams are presently training in Yaounde since June 23, 2018. The training period will run till July 13, 2018. Team Cameroon will leave for Algiers on July 13, 2018 where they will familiarize at the games village before the kick off of the games on July 18, 2018.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, is expected to lead the country's delegation to the games. The official delegation is expected to leave the country on July 17, 2018.

According to our source the process for obtaining of visas is ongoing. Our source said at the administrative level everything is going on smoothly. The third preparatory meeting took place on Wednesday July 4, 2018.

The African Youth Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years to complement the current All Africa Games. The first games took place in Rabat, Morocco. The 2nd African Youth Games took place in Gaborone, Botswana, from 22 to 31 May 2014.

The African Youth Games targets the 14 to 18 age group, and is thought to contribute to the development of African sport and to the growth of Olympic values, as well as act as a trial run for the Olympic Games.