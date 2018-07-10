9 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Establish GBV-Linked Courts, State Advised

By Daily News Reporter in Moshi

THE government has been advised to establish a nationwide Gender Based Violence (GBV) courts network, towards addressing the problem more seriously.

The advice was fronted in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, last Wednesday, by participants in a three-day training workshop on GBV-related issues.

Presenting the workshop's resolutions, the Managing Director of the Kilimanjaro Women Information Exchange and Community Organisation (KWIECO), Ms Elizabeth Minde, said formation of such courts was long overdue.

"In the light of an increase in gender based and other forms of violence in various parts of the country, we are passionately urging the government to establish a special court that would deal with gender-based violence issues, along the lines of juvenile courts and the ones that handle land ownership disputes," she said.

Ms Minde also advised the government to submit to Parliament, proposals for the much-sought amendments of the Law of Marriage Act of 1971, to which she attributed the increase in sexual violence incidents.

"We have recently heard of amendments of different laws by Parliament; the time has come for the government to initiate reforms that would help to reduce gender based violence in the country," she said.

Ms Minde said the training was organised by KWIECO in collaboration with the Non-Governmental Organisation Crossroads International from Toronto Canada.

"This training aims to empower the participants to consolidate the services they provide to GBV victims," she said.

On behalf of the Crossroads entourage, Judge Bovard from Canada said the partnership between Crossroads and KWIECO sought to improve the provision of services to GBV victims.

In a statement read on his behalf by Ms Pamela Mazengo, Judge Bovard said the aim was to ensure that victims' cases were processed fast.

"In this joint venture we will focus on ensuring, among other things, that people are more aware of their basic rights and how to accelerate cases related to sexual violence," he said.

Participants in the training, which was co-ordinated by KWIECO in collaboration with Crossroads International, included government prosecutors, magistrates, social welfare officers, lawyers, paralegals and officials from several NGOs.

