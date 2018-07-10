Tanzania: IFM Dodoma Campus to Be Set Up in Three Years, Says Deputy Minister

THE government has expressed its commitment to ensuring the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) Dodoma campus is constructed in three years.

Speaking during the launch of IFM journey transfer to Dodoma, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, said in 2019/20 financial year, the government would set aside a budget for the project.

She noted that for the start they had started offering Msc in Finance and Investment courses at the Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP).

She noted that the need for construction was facilitated by high demand as the government embarks on the industrial economy.

"IFM has retained its core mission of producing middle and tertiary cadre professionals, others, have concentrated on producing managers, thus creating a big gap which needs to be addressed," Dr Kijaji said.

He added: "The government will ensure that the IFM Dodoma campus, which bears the status of the Capital City is a reality in three years, and for the start, in the next financial year, we will have a budget for its construction."

Earlier, the IFM Governing Council Chairperson, Prof Lettice Rutashobya, said the facility had acquired 769 hectares for the Dodoma campus, saying it would be the second biggest after the University of Dodoma (UDOM).

"It is evident that the Dar es Salaam campus is too small to accommodate the ever-growing student population, which currently stands at over 10,000," she said.

The chairperson thus called for the government support for the construction of the Dodoma campus.

However, Dr Kijaji said the government would keep on enjoying the services and expertise of IFM graduates from all cadres to ensure smooth implementation of the projects and proper finance management.