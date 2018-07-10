6 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: House Loans Interest Rate Set to Go Down

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abduel Elinaza

TANZANIA Mortgage Refinance Company said yesterday that house loan interest rates are set to decline after obtaining an affordable fund from the public. The mortgage liquidity facility, owned by banks and nonbanks institutions, said they obtained 12.5bn/- at an interest rate of slightly less than 12 per cent which was reasonably low to warrant some changes on house loan yield rates.

Speaking at the listing of the TMRC first tranche bond on Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) yesterday, the TMRC Chief Executive Officer Oscar Mgaya said they added merely 1.0 per cent on top of the fund sourced through the 12.5bn/- bond interest rate.

"After the central bank lowered treasury bond interest rates, the cost of other instruments may also follow suit and decline," he said. Earlier, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, who was chief guest at the event, called on the company to lower interest rates on mortgage loans after sourcing fund at affordable rate.

The minister said it was important to evaluate TMRC operations in the last eight years since inception to see if the mortgage facility was operating in line with the objectives of its establishment. "One should ask if the fundamental aspect of embarking on housing finance project has been fulfilled after seven years," she said.

The core one was to create a conducive mortgage finance infrastructure that enables to provide affordable housing finance to all walks of life. However, Dr Kijaji said seven years down the lane still the ratio of mortgage finance to GDP was still less than 1.0 per cent, interest rate not friendly while mortgage finance awareness is still low.

The DSE Chairman Jonathan Njau challenged TMRC to develop products meant not only for its members. "TMRC may also think of providing finance or build credit businesses which are involved in the housing value chain that are secured, scalable across multiple sectors that are currently underserved by the banks," Mr Njau said.

He also said the TMRC, asset backed up bond, was the 15th corporate bond to be listed on DSE and 11 securities have been matured and full paid. On other hand Mr Mgaya said TMRC is a conduit of securing affordable funds and refinance financial institutions who in turn lend house developers.

In the last eight years, the company has managed to increase mortgage loan tenor form 5 to 10 years to 15 and 25 years. Also TMRC members have increased from three banks to 31 banks at the end of March and shareholders have contributed a total paid up capital of 18.46bn/-.

Tanzania

Inflation Slows to Historic Low in June

THE annual inflation has gone down by 0.2 percentage points to 3.4 per cent last month thanks to beverages price… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.