Tanzania: House Loans Interest Rate Set to Go Down

TANZANIA Mortgage Refinance Company said yesterday that house loan interest rates are set to decline after obtaining an affordable fund from the public. The mortgage liquidity facility, owned by banks and nonbanks institutions, said they obtained 12.5bn/- at an interest rate of slightly less than 12 per cent which was reasonably low to warrant some changes on house loan yield rates.

Speaking at the listing of the TMRC first tranche bond on Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) yesterday, the TMRC Chief Executive Officer Oscar Mgaya said they added merely 1.0 per cent on top of the fund sourced through the 12.5bn/- bond interest rate.

"After the central bank lowered treasury bond interest rates, the cost of other instruments may also follow suit and decline," he said. Earlier, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, who was chief guest at the event, called on the company to lower interest rates on mortgage loans after sourcing fund at affordable rate.

The minister said it was important to evaluate TMRC operations in the last eight years since inception to see if the mortgage facility was operating in line with the objectives of its establishment. "One should ask if the fundamental aspect of embarking on housing finance project has been fulfilled after seven years," she said.

The core one was to create a conducive mortgage finance infrastructure that enables to provide affordable housing finance to all walks of life. However, Dr Kijaji said seven years down the lane still the ratio of mortgage finance to GDP was still less than 1.0 per cent, interest rate not friendly while mortgage finance awareness is still low.

The DSE Chairman Jonathan Njau challenged TMRC to develop products meant not only for its members. "TMRC may also think of providing finance or build credit businesses which are involved in the housing value chain that are secured, scalable across multiple sectors that are currently underserved by the banks," Mr Njau said.

He also said the TMRC, asset backed up bond, was the 15th corporate bond to be listed on DSE and 11 securities have been matured and full paid. On other hand Mr Mgaya said TMRC is a conduit of securing affordable funds and refinance financial institutions who in turn lend house developers.

In the last eight years, the company has managed to increase mortgage loan tenor form 5 to 10 years to 15 and 25 years. Also TMRC members have increased from three banks to 31 banks at the end of March and shareholders have contributed a total paid up capital of 18.46bn/-.