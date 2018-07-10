10 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fire Put Out At Cape Town Harbour

An investigation is underway after a fire at the Cape Town harbour on Tuesday morning, which was quickly extinguished by authorities on scene.

Transnet National Ports Authority spokesperson Coen Birkenstock said a tyre caught alight while being removed from a ballast tank around 12:00.

He said no losses were reported.

They had launched a full investigation into what led to the fire.

According to the City's fire and rescue services spokesperson Theo Layne, a container had caught alight in the A Berth of Duncan Docks.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the berth before the fire was put out.

This berth is apparently used by the oil industry, according to the Transnet National Ports Authority website.

Layne said a rescue vehicle and 14 firefighters with two fire engines and a water foam tanker responded to the call.

Source: News24

South Africa

