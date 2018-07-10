Nigeria: All Eyes On Potent Strikers Mbappe, Lukaku

St. Petersburg, Russia — Three players are the major focus of millions of soccer fans here in Russia, as France faces Belgium in today's semifinal clash at the Russia 2018 World Cup.The fans are waiting to see France's youthful offensive force led by 19-year-old star, Kylian Mbappe, and Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, in action against a Belgian side led by Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.

While the duo of Mbappe and Pogba are attracted by their expansive, aggressive play, Lukaku is in the picture for his power play.Today's semi duel is expected to live up to its a worthy its billing. On paper, France, the 1998 champions, is expected to triumph over the Belgium, but many fans here are saying that an upset could happen, going by the rising profiles of a talent-laden Belgian side. It was the Les Diables Rouges, who ended the journey of one of pre-World Cup favourite, Selecao, after a 2-1 victory over them.

After the quarterfinal games three days ago, there has been influx of more soccer fans from France and Belgium into Russia. The winner of today's clash will face either England or Croatia.

The Belgian team has shown in the last two matches at the Mundial that it has the resilience and fire-power to match the abilities of organised sides after it fought back from 0-2 to eventually beat a tough Japanese team with under 20 minutes left to finally secured a quarterfinal stage before dismissing Brazil 2-1 for a semifinal match up today.